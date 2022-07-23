Putin aims to learn from Iran how sanctions are busted

Russian President Vladimir Putin visited Tehran on Tuesday for a meeting with Iran's Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, Deutsche Welle reported.

"Since both Russia and Iran are under Western sanctions, both have a strong interest in cooperating to thwart them," Mark Katz, a professor at George Mason University, told DW.

But how much Iran could help is moot.

Russia also seems to be using the prospect of grain deliveries to Iran in exchange for Tehran's help in circumventing sanctions.

Earlier on Thursday, the Russian Ambassador to Iran told Russia's RIA Novosti that Iran's experience in evading the illegal western sanctions can be useful and instructive for Russia.

The Russian diplomat said that consultations with Iranian partners regarding Western sanctions have been going on for a long time.

As they say, the Iranian have become skilled in evading the illegal sanctions imposed by the West, the Russian envoy to Tehran also said.

