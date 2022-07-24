  1. World
Russia destroys Ukrainian warship, warehouse with US missiles

TEHRAN, Jul. 24 (MNA) – The Russian Navy's strike on the port in Odesa destroyed a docked Ukrainian warship, as well as a warehouse where naval Harpoon missiles, supplied by the US, were stored, the Russian Defense Ministry has stated.

The ministry added that ship-based long-range precision missiles were used to strike these targets, Sputnik reported.

In addition to destroying the unspecified military vessel and the warehouse, the Russian strike destroyed a plant located at the port, which Ukraine used to modify and repair its warships, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

While the Defense Ministry did not elaborate on the type of warship that had been destroyed by the strike, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova specified that it was a fast attack craft.

