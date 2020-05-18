West to pay high price for sanctions during pandemic: Russian FM

"Politicians in Western states should take stock of the price their economies will pay for anti-Russian sanctions during the crisis caused by the coronavirus pandemic," TASS quoted him as saying delivering an online lecture for students of the Moscow State Institute of International Relations.

"We don’t recognize US sanctions and we largely don’t pay heed to them. They are no less detrimental to the economies of the United States and the European Union countries, which imposed restrictions under Washington’s pressure, than to us," Ryabkov said.

Western politicians should mull over whether it is worth worsening business situations in their countries and depriving people of jobs amid the economic crisis, which is obviously inevitable, the senior diplomat said.

Russia is also a serious critic of US anti-Iranian sanctions, naming them illegal, not well-calculated, and not fruitful.

In early May and in a letter to his Iranian counterpart Mohammad Javad Zarif, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov announced his country's unity with Iran against the cruel and inhumane US anti-Iranian sanctions.

"Russia has consistently denounced the illegal nature of unilateral US sanctions against Iran," Lavrov wrote.

"We have always called on the United States to lift these sanctions and not to prevent a full-scale fight against the coronavirus infection," he added.

