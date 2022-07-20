Arab countries won't agree to US 'Middle East NATO' plan

"It remains to be seen whether a [Middle East] NATO will be formed, I very much doubt that the Arabs will toe the line of the Americans, since they understand that this goes against their strategic interests, given that they need to build good neighborly relations with the countries of this region, and not vice versa," Russian Special Presidential Envoy for the Middle East and Africa told the Channel One TV channel, TASS reported.

Recently, in a conversation with an American network, the King of Jordan spoke about the possibility of forming a military alliance in the Middle East similar to the NATO agreement, which has been met with widespread reaction from regional and international circles, and the goals and basis of such a proposal are still not completely clear.

Recently, Saudi Arabia's Foreign Minister Faisal Bin Farhan said that there is no such thing as an “Arabic NATO.”

AY/PR