Economy min. proposes to set up Iran-Turkey joint free zone

In the Turkish-Iranian High-Level Cooperation Council in Tehran on Tuesday, which was held with the participation of the presidents of the two countries, Seyyed Ehsan Khandouzi, Iran’s Minister of Economic Affairs and Finance (MEAF) proposed the establishment of a joint free zone between Iran and Turkey which was highly welcomed by the Turkish industry minister.

Given the signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), it was decided that Joint Investment Committee between Iran and Turkey will accelerate their cooperation in this field.

