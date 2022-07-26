Turkey to increase oil, gas imports from Iran: Erdogan

Speaking in an exclusive interview with TRT on Tuesday, he pointed to his recent visit to the Islamic Republic of Iran and said that eight Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) were inked between Iran and Turkey, adding that Ankara is determined to import energy from Tehran.

Erdogan added that bilateral cooperation between the two countries will continue in trade and economic fields in particular.

Moreover, Tehran and Ankara agreed to increase bilateral trade exchanges up to $30 billion.

Elsewhere in his remarks, he pointed to the outbreak of the global coronavirus pandemic and said that bilateral trade between Iran and Turkey during COVID-19 reduced up to $7 billion.

He said that officials of the two countries clinched cooperation agreements in different fields in order to boost trade and economic activities.

Turkey has decided to increase trade exchanges between the two countries, he said, adding that taking a giant stride in the field of energy can accelerate this trend.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan arrived in Tehran on July 19 in order to participate in the trilateral meeting of heads of guarantor countries for the restoration of ceasefire in Syria and met and held talks with senior Iranian officials.

MA/5547410