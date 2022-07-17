Two civilians killed in Ukrainian HIMARS attack on LPR

"Two civilians were killed in a shelling attack on Alchevsk using a US-made M142 HIMARS launcher," the mission wrote on its Telegram channel on Sunday.

Ukrainians used HIMARS rocket systems to attack Alchevsk late on Saturday. Six rockets were fired, the mission specified, according to TASS.

The Ukrainian forces shelled the territory of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) 56 times in the past 24 hours, killing a civilian, the DPR mission to the Joint Ceasefire Control and Coordination Center reported on Sunday.

"Over the past day, 56 shelling attacks were registered from Ukrainian forces," the mission said on its Telegram channel. "A civilian was reported killed in Donetsk’s Kirovsky District in the period."

Another civilian sustained wounds in Yasinovataya and 14 other localities came under fire that left 16 homes and two civilian infrastructure facilities damaged. Ukrainians fired 441 munition rounds, using Grad multiple launch rocket systems, cannon artillery, including NATO-standard 155 mm caliber guns, and large caliber mortars, in the attacks.

MP/PR