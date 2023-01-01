Ukrainian shelling kills civilian in DPR’s Yasinovataya

The Ukrainian military’s shelling killed a civilian in the city of Yasinovataya in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), the regional Territorial Defense Headquarters said in a statement on Sunday, TASS reported.

"The Ukrainian Armed Forces’ shelling attack killed a man in Yasinovataya and left a woman wounded," the statement reads.

According to the DPR mission to the Joint Center for Control and Coordination of issues related to Ukrainian war crimes, the Ukrainian military fired six NATO-standard 155 mm munitions at the city on Sunday.

