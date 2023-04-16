7 killed, injured in Donetsk as Ukraine targets cathedral

Ukrainian forces fired a total of 20 rockets at the Voroshilovsky District of Donetsk at around 03:25 a.m. local time on Sunday (00:25 GMT), the Donetsk People’s Republic's (DPR) mission to the Joint Center for Control and Coordination of issues related to Ukraine's war crimes (JCCC) said on Telegram.

One woman died and six other people were wounded, Donetsk authorities say, a Sputnik correspondent reports.

"Toward the morning on Easter night, when the parishioners were at the service, the enemy attacked the center of Donetsk, in the area of the Preobrazhenskyy Cathedral. At the moment, we know of one dead and six injured," acting DPR head Denis Pushilin said.

A Sputnik correspondent reported that some of the rockets landed near the Svyato-Preobrazhenskyy cathedral in central Donetsk, where the Orthodox Easter service was taking place (Orthodox Christians are celebrating Easter this year on April 16).

MNA/PR