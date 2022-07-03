Russia air defense shot down 2 Ukrainian drones near Kursk

"Tonight, on approach to Kursk, our air defenses shot down two Ukrainian Strizh drones. Thanks to the competent actions of the military, there were no casualties," Governor of the Kursk region Roman Starovoyt wrote on his Telegram channel on Sunday, according to TASS news agency.

The last drone (UAV) in the Kursk region was shot down on June 28. Prior to this, several UAVs were shot down in the border areas of the region.

Governor of the Belgorod Region Vyacheslav Gladkov said earlier in his Telegram channel that a series of loud sounds had been heard in Belgorod early in the morning and a private house had caught hire. Three people died and four were injured. Causes of the incident are being investigated, the governor said.

MNA/PR