Speculation about Putin’s assassination ‘wishful thinking’

Britain’s armed forces chief has dismissed speculation that Russian President Vladimir Putin is “not well” or could be assassinated as “wishful thinking”.

According to Independent, the UK Chief of the Defence Staff Admiral Sir Tony Radakin was asked if President Putin, who ordered the military operation in Ukraine in February, could be “toppled” or face “regime change”.

But he told Sophie Raworth on BBC One’s Sunday Morning show, “I think some of the comments that he’s not well or that actually surely somebody’s going to assassinate him or take him out, I think they’re wishful thinking.

“As military professionals we see a relatively stable regime in Russia, President Putin has been able to quash any opposition, we see a hierarchy that is invested in President Putin and so nobody at the top has got the motivation to challenge President Putin, and that is bleak.”

MNA/PR