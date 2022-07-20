Turkey's attack on N Iraq leaves many casualties(+VIDEO)

The Turkish attacks were carried out in Batifa located in Dohuk province in the Iraqi Kurdistan region, according to the reports.

The Kurdish media have said that the Turkish bombardment targeted several touristic locations in Duhok’s Zakho district, killing over a dozen of tourists and injuring several others.

At least eight people were killed and 23 others were injured, Chiya Amin, head of Zakho's tourism directorate said of the latest toll, which includes children as well, the Kurdish media reported.

Kurdish sources, publishing a video, reported that in the attack, howtizer missile hit a resort in northern Iraq and several people were injured.

News sources also confirmed that a number of Arab tourists were among the killed and wounded in the artillery assault.

Moments later, media sources reported that a number of women and children were injured and taken to the hospital after the attack.

Moments later, Sputnik, citing an Iraqi security source, reported that the number of dead has increased to 6 and the number of wounded has increased to 26.

In the latest reports, Kurdish media, quoting medical sources in Zakho city said that the number of dead increased to eight people.

