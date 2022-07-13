Deputy Parl. Speaker calls for immediate release of Nouri

Iranian Parliament expresses deep concern over gross human rights violations against Hamid Nouri, an Iranian citizen, by the Swedish government, Nikzad said.

The Swedish prosecutor issued a warrant for Nouri's detention without conducting a comprehensive investigation, and the so-called evidence for the request was merely false statements and memoirs of a few members of the terrorist group MKO, he added.

Earlier on July 12, the Secretary of Iran High Council for Human Rights urged the UN to hold the Swedish government accountable for the illegal detention and trial of Hamid Nouri, while calling for his immediate release.

Also, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, in a phone call with his Swedish counterpart Ann Linde, had stressed the immediate release of Nouri.

