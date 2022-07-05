Belgian Parl to review bill on exchanging prisoners with Iran

Belgium’s parliament on Tuesday will debate whether to ratify a proposed treaty with Iran that could allow an Iranian diplomat to be sent back to Tehran.

The treaty would permit Iranians convicted in Belgium to serve their sentences in Iran, with the same happening for Belgians convicted in Iran.

Reviewing this treaty at Belgium Parliament comes as in recent days many adversary groups have used all their efforts against the Islamic Republic of Iran to prevent the approval of the agreement, which could lead to the release of Iranian diplomat Asadullah Assadi.

In violation of the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations, a court in Belgium has sentenced an Iranian diplomat to 20 years behind bars on the charges that Iran had previously rejected.

The West’s support for the anti-Iran terrorist group of the Mujahedeen-e-Khalq Organisation (MKO), showed once again itself in the form of convicting an Iranian diplomat by the name of Assadollah Assadi, on baseless charges to 20 years in prison.

The Iranian government believes that the plot against Assadi was initially designed by the Israeli Mossad.

The Iranian diplomat was convicted of masterminding a thwarted bomb attack against the exiled MKO terror group, which has brutally assassinated and killed more than 12,000 Iranian officials and civilians since the victory of the Islamic Revolution in 1979.

