Jun 28, 2022, 12:10 PM

Enemies frustrated at Iranian nation's resistance: Leader

Enemies frustrated at Iranian nation's resistance: Leader

TEHRAN, Jun. 28 (MNA) – The Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei said Tuesday that the enemy has been disappointed by the Iranian nation on a regular basis in the last four decades since the Islamic Revolution.

On the occasion of the National Judiciary Week and martyrdom anniversary of Ayatollah Mohammad Hosseini Beheshti, the then Chief Justice of Iran, and 72 other Iranian officials,  Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei held a meeting with high-ranking Judiciary officials on Tuesday.

Judiciary Week in Iran is named after Seyyed Mohammad Hosseini Beheshti who along with 72 colleagues was martyred in a terrorist bomb blast in June 1981. Ayatollah Beheshti served as the head of the Judiciary in the early years after the victory of the Islamic revolution.

