Enemies frustrated at Iranian nation's resistance: Leader

On the occasion of the National Judiciary Week and martyrdom anniversary of Ayatollah Mohammad Hosseini Beheshti, the then Chief Justice of Iran, and 72 other Iranian officials, Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei held a meeting with high-ranking Judiciary officials on Tuesday.

Judiciary Week in Iran is named after Seyyed Mohammad Hosseini Beheshti who along with 72 colleagues was martyred in a terrorist bomb blast in June 1981. Ayatollah Beheshti served as the head of the Judiciary in the early years after the victory of the Islamic revolution.

This item is being updated...

RHM/