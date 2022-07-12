Iran expects US to help finalize deal with realistic approach

Hossein Amir-Abdollahian made the remark in a meeting with the Head of the Italian Senate Commission for Foreign Affairs and Immigration Stefania Craxi in Rome.

Iranian foreign minister stressed the importance of providing Ukraine with humanitarian aid, adding that Iran supports dialogue and a political solution to the crisis in Ukraine.

To achieve that goal, he added, Iran has held talks with Russian and Ukrainian officials.

The Iranian foreign minister also spoke about negotiations taking place in the past months with the aim of reviving the 2015 Iran nuclear deal and the removal of the anti-Iran sanctions.

Amir-Abdollahian said that Iran has presented good initiatives in order for a good and sustainable agreement to be reached and expects the United States to help achieve that goal by taking a realistic approach.

The Italian senator said that Iran’s views on the Ukraine crisis and the sanctions removal talks are important.

She also expressed hope that the world experiences more stable conditions.

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian left Iran for Rome at the head of a delegation on Monday.

He met and held talks with his Italian counterpart on Monday evening and the top Iranian diplomat is scheduled to exchange views with other officials in Italy and Vatican City about international, regional, and bilateral issues.

