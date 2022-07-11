Iran, Italy FMs discuss JCPOA, relations in Rome meeting

The Foreign Minister of Iran Hossein Amir-Abdollahian and his Italian counterpart Luigi Di Maio met in Rome on Monday to discuss expanding bilateral relations and cooperation and international as well as regional issues.

In the meeting, the two ministers discussed ways to expand bilateral relations and regional and international issues, according to a readout of the meeting published on the Iranian Foreign Ministry website.

Amir-Abdollahian pointed to the long-standing friendly relations and the existing potentials in the two countries and emphasized the use of these potentials to develop cooperation, especially in the commercial and economic fields between Iran and Italy.

While expressing Iran's interest in the presence of Italian and Iranian technology and goods in the market of the two countries, Amir-Abdollahian called the current situation a suitable opportunity for both sides to expand trade exchanges and suggested the private sectors of the two countries deepen economic and commercial cooperation.

He also attached importance to examining consular issues and facilitating travels for citizens between the two countries in line with the aim of developing bilateral trade ties.

Amir-Abdullahian pointed to the JCPOA and said "We want JCPOA to work well. We seriously want a good and lasting agreement; We believe that Iran should be able to take full advantage of the JCPOA economically. America should understand this fact well in the field of guarantees. In this regard, the Islamic Republic of Iran has always presented its own initiatives; However, the Americans have not acted appropriately and rationally. They should understand the issue in a realistic manner."

He also stated that Iran is interested in having its natural share in the energy market and thereby helping the international community.

Italy's foreign minister considered the visit of the top Iranian diplomat to be of great importance in the current stage of international developments and assessed it as a good opportunity to expand bilateral relations.

He stated that Italian companies are interested in continuing their economic activities in Iran and emphasized that Italy and the European Union are interested in the negotiations on the return of all parties to the JCPOA and that Italy is ready to play a positive role in this regard.

The two ministers announced their readiness to expand scientific and cultural cooperation between the two countries. The top Italian diplomat appreciated the efforts of the government of the Islamic Republic of Iran in the field of expanding scientific and cultural exchanges. Expressing his hope of reaching an agreement between Iran and 5+1, he emphasized that the relations between the two countries should be inclusive and not limited to a specific sector such as energy.

The importance of the development of tourism between the two countries was highlighted and emphasized after pointing to Iran and Italy's tourist attractions and the increase in the number of flights between the two countries.

Regional issues and international developments were other topics discussed in the talks between the foreign ministers of the Islamic Republic of Iran and Italy. Amir-Abdollahian stressed the opposition of the Islamic Republic of Iran to resorting to war in Yemen, Afghanistan, or Ukraine, and stated that in the Ukraine crisis, "We tried to invite both sides to dialogue through our contacts with Moscow and Kyiv. Also, at the regional level, in our diplomatic activities, we are trying to resolve the issues between Turkey and Syria through peaceful negotiations and dialogues and to prevent a new war in this part of the world."

Also, in the meeting, various issues of cooperation, including the need to follow up on some consular issues, were discussed by both sides.

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian left Iran for Rome at the head of a delegation on Monday.

In addition to meeting with his Italian counterpart, the top Iranian diplomat is scheduled to exchange views with other officials in Italy and Vatican City about international, regional, and bilateral issues.

KI