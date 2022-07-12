  1. World
18 killed, 14 kidnapped in armed attacks in Nigeria

TEHRAN, Jul. 12 (MNA) – Following armed attacks in Zamfara state in Nigeria, 18 people were killed and 14 were kidnapped.

Residents said 18 people were reportedly killed on Sunday morning after gunmen attacked Kango and Dangulbi villages in Maru Local Government Area in Zamfara.

Residents from the communities said several people who fled the attack are yet to return.

A resident of Maru town said 13 people were killed in Dangulbi while five were killed in Kango.

The source said the bandits attacked Kango first before moving to Dangulbi where they killed some of the residents working on their farms.

“Six people were killed outside the community while the remaining seven were killed inside the main village. Those killed were early risers who were possibly trying to do some work on their farm before returning home to continue with the Sallah celebrations,” he said.

He added that the five killed in Kango were all shot.

