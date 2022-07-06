  1. World
Jul 6, 2022, 7:11 PM

300 inmates missing after attack on Nigeria prison break

300 inmates missing after attack on Nigeria prison break

About 300 inmates have been declared missing by the Nigeria government after an attack on Kuje Custodial Centre on Tuesday despite an early warning.

The attack started around 10 p.m. and lasted for over an hour before the security operatives repelled the terrorists, who accessed the venue using explosives, the Nogerian website Premium Times reported.

The attackers, suspected to be Boko-Haram members, stormed the facility in high numbers to rescue their co-conspirators.

The police said that terrorists succeed after placing high explosives on different parts of the building walls.

While the number of the casualties from the part of the attackers and escaped prisoners was not revealed, the prison authorities said only an unnamed officer of the NSCDC died during the attack.

Three officers were also injured.

Apart from over four cars and big buses being destroyed during the attack while the high gate into the venue was also brought down by the explosives.

