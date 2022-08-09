6 martyred in shooting at Husseini mourners in Nigeria

6 people have been confirmed killed by security forces in Zaria on Monday, the 10th of Muharram 1444 (08/08/2022), under the order of Nasir Elrufai the Kaduna state Governor, the Islamic Movement of Nigeria reported.

They were killed during Ashura Mourning Procession when the combined team of men of Police and soldiers opened fire on the Mourners.

The security forces suddenly opened fire on the mourners during a closing speech.

Among those killed is Muhsin Yaqoub Badamasi, the son of Sheikh Badamasi Yaqoub the brother of Sheikh Zakzaky.

Some injured which number cannot be ascertained were whisked away by the security forces to an unknown destination.

In 2015, the Nigerian army brutally attacked Husseini mourners, killing about 2,000 of them.

After Sheikh Zakzaky and his wife were injured, he was transferred to an unknown location.

MP/PR