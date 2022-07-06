2 injured as gunmen attack Nigerian pres. security convoy

Presidential Spokesman Garba Shehu issued a statement confirming the attack on Tuesday, saying two people in the convoy sustained minor injuries.

Shehu said the convoy, which was carrying a team of security guards as well as protocol and media officers, was on its way to Daura, Buhari’s hometown, to prepare for his visit when the attack took place, Al Jazeera reported.

“The attackers opened fire on the convoy from ambush positions but were repelled by the military, police and DSS personnel accompanying the convoy,” said the statement. “Two people in the convoy are receiving treatment for the minor injuries they suffered. All the other personnel, staff and vehicles made it safely to Daura.”

“The Presidency has described as sad and unwelcome the shooting incident near Dutsinma, Katsina State,” the statement added.

Buhari is scheduled to visit Katsina during the Sallah celebration, an Islamic festival, which will be held over the weekend.

Attackers also killed a police area commander and another officer in a different part of Katsina state, according to a statement issued on Tuesday by the state police spokesman, Gambo Isah.

MA/PR