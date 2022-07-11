Recent Iran-Qatar talks positively affect reached agreements

In his Sunday evening phone talk with Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, President Raeisi after felicitating the Eid al-Adha to him and the Qatari nation and government wished for the showering of Almighty Allah’s blessings on the Iranian, Qatari and Islamic nations.

Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, for his part, felicitated the Eid to President Raeisi, the Iranian nation and the government, hoping that the blessings of the great Islamic Eid will benefit the two nations, as well as entire the Islamic nations.

Emir of Qatar also expressed full satisfaction over the expanding process of bilateral relations and the fast implementation of reached agreements.

Iranian President also in a phone talk with his Tunisian counterpart Kais Saied felicitated him on Eid al-Adha.

The president also emphasized that Tehran is ready for expansion and strengthening of comprehensive cooperation with the brother and friendly Tunisia, especially in various areas related to the Islamic world, including defending the rights of the oppressed Palestinian nation.

Tunisia’s President Kais Saied, for his part, felicitated the Al-Adha Eid to President Raeisi and wished the best for the Iranian government and nation.

He said that Iran and Tunisia, based on their cultural and civilizational commonalities, as well as their fine historical relations, and the efforts made by President Raisi, can hope for a lot broader level of cooperation and bilateral interactions, for which the Tunisian president said he is very appreciative.

Narendra Modi, the Prime Minister of India, in a message congratulating Ebrahim Raeisi on Eid al-Adha, wished peace, friendship and success to the nation and the government of the Islamic Republic of Iran, and described the celebration of this Eid by 200 million Indian Muslims as a symbol of peace and friendship between different religions in India.

Raeisi also congratulated the Indian government and people, especially the population of 200 million Indian Muslims, for peace and friendship between all Indian people, and security, prosperity and development in the region.

He expressed good wishes and emphasised the importance of preserving India's historical character as a land of respect for religions and spiritual groups.

ZZ/PR