Iran has no restrictions to expand ties with Pakistan

Felicitating Sharif on the Eid of al-Adha, Raeisi noted that the Islamic Republic of Iran attaches great importance to its relations with Pakistan.

Raeisi stated that the current level of relations between Tehran and Islamabad is not in accordance with the diverse capacities of the two countries, adding, "We are ready to expand relations and increase exchanges and cooperation between the two countries, especially in the fields of energy and agriculture."

The Iranian president also pointed out that the Islamic Republic of Iran has no obstacles and restrictions to expand relations with Pakistan, and stated that regular holding of the Joint Economic Cooperation Commission will pave the way for improving the level of relations between the two countries.

"Iran is the best friend of neighboring countries in different situations," President Raeisi added.

The Pakistani prime minister, for his part, felicitated the arrival of Eid al-Adha to the Iranian President and the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, as well as the Iranian nation.

Sharif appreciated the assistance of the Islamic Republic of Iran to put out the fire in a part of his country's forests, as well as the favorable hospitality of the Iranians to Pakistani pilgrims in their visit to the shrine of Imam Reza (as).

The Prime Minister of Pakistan stated that the relations between Pakistan and Iran have continued for centuries as brotherly relations beyond neighborly relations and both countries belong to the same creed and religion and are part of the same family, adding, "I am grateful for Iran's attention and efforts to expand relations with neighboring countries, including Pakistan."

Emphasizing the need to hold the meeting of the joint commission for economic cooperation between the two countries as soon as possible, Sharif added that Pakistan is interested in expanding the trade ties and cooperating in the field of energy with Iran.

Elsewhere in his remarks, the Pakistani prime minister referred to the situation in Afghanistan and said, "We want the return of peace and stability to Afghanistan and the improvement of the living conditions of the people of this country, as well as the provision of grounds for the return of Afghan refugees to their own country."

