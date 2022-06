The Seismological center affiliated to the Geophysics Institute of Tehran University registered the quake at 08:07 hours local time.

The earthquake took place at a depth of 22 km, according to the latest figures.

The quake was also felt in Bandar Abbas, Kish and Bandar Lengeh city.

There has yet been no report on the possible damage caused by the quake.

