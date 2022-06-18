Thousands of Afghan refugees return home each day: Taliban

More than 7,000 refugees have returned to Afghanistan last week, Taliban officials in Nimroz province said.

According to the Information and Culture Department in Nimroz, as many as 7,100 Afghan migrants entered the province's border from Iran last week.

These asylum seekers who have returned home will be introduced to United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) to receive humanitarian assistance, the department said.

The Department of Information and Culture of Nimroz also said that thousands of migrants leave Iran for Afghanistan every day.

Earlier on June 13, the Taliban's Refugee Ministery announced that 1,500 refugees had returned to Afghanistan through Islam Qala and Milak border crossings on the shared border with Iran.

RHM/FNA14010328000481