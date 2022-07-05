UK to introduce new sanctions on Belarus, Russia media

Concurrent with Russia’s full domination over Luhansk province in eastern Ukraine and the country's promise to send ballistic missiles to Belarus to confront the West, London has decided to increase sanctions against Moscow and Minsk.

The package extends some of the significant measures made against Russia to Belarus which includes import and export bans on goods worth around £60 million. This includes exports of oil refining goods, exports of advanced technology components, such as those used in quantum computing, exports of luxury goods, including British artwork and designer handbags, imports of Belarusian iron and steel, GOV.UK reported.

The UK government is also restricting Belarus’ access to the UK’s world class financial services sector – banning more Belarusian companies from issuing debt and securities in London.

Today’s measures build on the wide-ranging measures UK government has introduced on Belarus, including a 35% increase on tariffs on a range of goods originating from Belarus and sanctions on President Lukashenko and senior government officials.

