Turkiye confirms seizure of Russian cargo ship

The Turkish customs authorities announced that the Russian ship is likely carrying Ukrainian grain, but added that no decision has been made regarding this ship yet.

"The investigation is still ongoing, that's all I can say for now." said a source who wanted to remain unknown.

Yesterday, Reuters, quoting Ukraine's ambassador to Turkiye, reported that Turkish customs authorities have detained a Russian cargo ship carrying grain that Ukraine claims is stolen.

Earlier, the Turkish Foreign Minister promised in a press conference that his country will investigate the allegations regarding the theft of Ukrainian grain by Russia

Despite Russia's announcement of readiness to help reactivate Ukrainian ports, Western officials show Russia as the main culprit of the grain exports crisis.

