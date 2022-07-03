Turkish fighter jets bomb northern Iraq

Turkish fighter jets launched airstrikes against a village in the Amadiya District of Duhok Governorate in the Kurdistan Region, Iraqi sources reported.

According to these reports, no casualties have been reported from the bombings.

Earlier on Saturday, media sources reported that a Turkish military base was targeted in the Shiladze district in Dohuk Province in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq.

Turkey has built many military bases on Iraqi soil despite opposition and condemnation from the Iraqi and Kurdish authorities under the alleged fight against the PKK.

The Turkish army has recently launched a new operation (Claw-Lock) in northern Iraq against PKK, using fighter jets, artillery, and ground special forces.

The Turkish President has said that the goal of the operation is to secure the country's borders. He also said that Turkiye and Iraq are closely working on this matter.

However, the Iraqi Foreign Ministry has urged Turkey to withdraw its forces from the north, saying that Baghdad has the right to use all resources to respond to the violation of its sovereignty.

According to some sources, the Turkish army has so far established a large number of military bases inside the Kurdistan region in northern Iraq under the pretext of fighting the PKK.

