Turkish military base in Mosul comes under attack

Sabereen News just reported that more than 4 grad 122 mm attacked Zelikan Base which is used by the Turkish army in Mosul.

One of the missiles hit the headquarters of the 112th Peshmerga forces in Bishik, near the border of Sheikhan district, the source added.

No further information has been released yet.

Meanwhile, eyewitnesses in the Duhok governorate in the Iraqi Kurdistan Region reported that Turkish warplanes bombed two villages in Matin mountain in the Amedi district.

Iraqi sources said the attacks caused panic among locals in the area.

Turkish troops in northern Iraq have long been violating the country's airspace and territory under the pretext of fighting PKK. These violations of sovereignty continue amid constant condemnations and protests by the Iraqi central government and officials.

The Turkish army has recently launched a new operation (Claw-Lock) in northern Iraq against PKK, using fighter jets, artillery and ground special forces, claiming that it has information that indicates PKK was going to launch a large-scale operation against Turkey.

Turkey has carried out most of its attacks in the Sinjar region and in the mountainous areas of Iraqi Kurdistan.

RHM/