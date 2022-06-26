Russian missiles hit Kyiv as world leaders gather in Europe

The missile strikes come as world leaders gathered in Europe to discuss further sanctions against Moscow, according to Reuters.

Earlier on Sunday, local sources reported that several explosions were heard in the Ukrainian capital.

The cause of the blast and the number of possible casualties is still unpublished.

On February 24, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a special military operation in Ukraine in response to the aid request from the Donbas republics. He underscored that Moscow does not plan to occupy Ukrainian territories, instead of aiming to demilitarize and denazify the country. In response, the West started imposing wide-scale sanctions against Russia.

