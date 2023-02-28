Unknown drone crashes near Gazprom facility in Moscow region

The UAV was found ten meters from the fence of the Gazprom facility. Now sappers and emergency services of the region have moved into place, Scooptrade reported.

It is currently unknown where the drone came from. There was no explosion during the crash of the drone.

In a similar development, the governor of Russia's Belgorod region Vyacheslav Gladkov reported the fall of unmanned aerial vehicles and clarified that there were no casualties as a result of the incident.

“Debris of three unmanned aerial vehicles were found in Belgorod. There were no injuries, but there was destruction: windows were broken, and cars were slightly damaged. Special services are already dealing with the situation,” Gladkov said, according to The Voice of Ukraine.

Meanwhile, the mayor of the city of Belgorod, Valentyn Demidov, learned that in one of the districts, a drone flew into the window of an apartment.

“Now I am at the scene of the incident on Popova Street. Here a UAV flew into the window of the apartment. People were transported to a safe place,” he said.

RHM/PR