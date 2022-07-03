Russian MoD announces taking full control of Luhansk

"On July 3, 2022, the Russian Minister of Defense, General of the Army Sergey Shoigu reported to the Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Russian Armed Forces Vladimir Putin on taking full control of the Lugansk People's Republic," the ministry said, according to TASS.

The ministry added the Russian Armed Forces and the People's Militia of the LPR have established full control over Lysychansk and a number of nearby settlements, the largest of which are Belogorovka, Novodruzhesk, Maloryazantsevo, and Belaya Gora.

On February 24, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a special military operation based on a request from the heads of the Donbass republics. The Russian leader stressed that Moscow had no plans to occupy Ukrainian territories and the goal was to demilitarize.

