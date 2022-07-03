  1. World
  2. Europe
Jul 3, 2022, 3:33 PM

Russian MoD announces taking full control of Luhansk

Russian MoD announces taking full control of Luhansk

TEHRAN, Jul. 03 (MNA) – Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu on Sunday reported to Russian President Vladimir Putin that the country's forces have taken full control of the Lugansk People's Republic (LPR).

"On July 3, 2022, the Russian Minister of Defense, General of the Army Sergey Shoigu reported to the Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Russian Armed Forces Vladimir Putin on taking full control of the Lugansk People's Republic," the ministry said, according to TASS.

The ministry added the Russian Armed Forces and the People's Militia of the LPR have established full control over Lysychansk and a number of nearby settlements, the largest of which are Belogorovka, Novodruzhesk, Maloryazantsevo, and Belaya Gora.

On February 24, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a special military operation based on a request from the heads of the Donbass republics. The Russian leader stressed that Moscow had no plans to occupy Ukrainian territories and the goal was to demilitarize.

MP/PR

News Code 188692
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/188692/

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 8 + 9 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News