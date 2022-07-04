Iranian, Azerbaijani FMs meet in Tehran

TEHRAN, Jul. 04 (MNA) – Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian on Monday met his Azerbaijani counterpart Jehyun Bayramov in Tehran.

Upon Bayramov's arrival in Tehran, Amir-Abdollahian officially welcomed him.

Bayramov is scheduled to meet with other Iranian high-ranking officials including Iranian President Ebrahim Raeisi and Iran’s parliament speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf.

This will be the first trip of the Azeri top diplomat to Tehran since Raeisi took office.