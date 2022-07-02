Azeri FM to visit Tehran over next few days

In addition to meeting his Iranian counterpart, Bayramov is scheduled to meet with other Iranian high-ranking officials including Iranian President Ebrahim Raeisi and Iran’s parliament speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf.

This will be the first trip of the Azeri top diplomat to Tehran since Raeisi took office.

Amir-Abdollahian and Bayramov last month held a phone talk, discussing Tehran-Baku's political, economic, commercial, consular, and parliamentary ties.

The Iranian foreign minister paid a 1-day visit to Baku last year and met with his Azeri counterpart and the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.

