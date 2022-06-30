Iran cannot stand any insecurity on borders: senior diplomat

Offering his condolences over the martyrdom of an Iranian border guard named Mohammad Sayad, Hassan Kazemi Ghomi in a tweet wrote, "No insecurity on our borders is tolerable."

Iran expects the authorities of the caretaker government of Afghanistan to identify the perpetrators of this crime and take serious measures to prevent the occurrence of such crimes, he added.

The border guards of Sistan and Baluchestan province, which borders Afghanistan, on Tuesday, clashed with armed gangs who staged assaults on Iran's shared borders from the territory of Afghanistan but were made to flee the scene.

Unfortunately, an Iranian border guard named Mohammad Sayad was martyred in the border skirmishes.

MP/FNA14010409000240