Iran border guard freed after resolving misunderstanding

The informed source in Sistan and Baluchestan Province told Mehr News Agency that an Iranian border guardsman was searching a vehicle carrying contraband at the Milak border crossing when the vehicle fled and crossed the border into the Afghan territory with the Iranian border guard inside it.

The vehicle was then stopped by the Afghan border forces and all those inside it, including the Iranian border guard, were detained.

Due to living up to the good neighborliness, the Border Guards of the Islamic Republic of Iran refrained from shooting at a vehicle carrying contraband.

After consultations with the Afghan border guards, the Iranian soldier was released shortly.

