Iranian border guards emphasize controlling joint borders with Afghanistan

In a joint meeting held between border officials of the two countries of Iran and Afghanistan on Thursday, Iranian officials emphasized commonalities and cultural, religious, and ethnic relations between the people of two countries and called on Afghanistan border guards to have more control on joint borders and to activate border checkpoints in Afghanistan that have been inactive as soon as possible.

Following the claims of some dissident networks on drowning of a number of Afghan nationals by border guards of the Islamic Republic of Iran on the joint border shared with Afghanistan, the case was specifically put on the agenda of Iranian border guards.

After the preliminary investigation and dispatch of expert teams, it became clear that this issue was a false claim and the Iranian police force officially rejected the rumors.

Given the respect for the friendly and neighboring country of Afghanistan, Iran asked the country to dispatch expert teams to investigate the case according to the international protocols.

For this purpose, a delegation of Afghanistan, composed of border guards, arrived in Iran on May 14 to follow up on the case.

