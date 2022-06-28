Headlines of Iran’s Persian dailies on June 28

Arman-e Melli
Prospects of future of negotiations has become ‘positive’
JCPOA on path of revival
Abrar
Government poised to revive Commerce Ministry
Iran to support reopening Iran, S Arabia embassies: Amir-Abdollahian
US reacts to successful launch of Zoljanah Satellite Carrier
Greece released Iran’s seized ship carrying crude oil
Leaders of G-7 to discuss JCPOA
Ebtekar
Iran chief negotiator leaves Tehran for Doha for JCPOA talks
No direct talks to take place between Iran, US
Azarbaijan
Iran’s trade balance turned ‘positive’
E’temad
Countdown for start of JCPOA talks in Doha
Iran
JCPOA talks to resume in Qatari capital of Doha today
Tejarat
US must ensure Iran of gaining economic benefit from JCPOA talks: Khatibzadeh
Jomhouri -e Eslami
JCPOA talks to kick off in Doha today
Rooyesh-e Mellat
No direct talk to take place between Iran, US
Iran to back reopening embassies in Tehran, Riyadh: Amir-Abdollahian
Iran’s Pakistan military coop on upward trajectory: Gen. Bagheri
MA
