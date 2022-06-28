Headlines of Iran’s Persian dailies on June 28

Arman-e Melli

Prospects of future of negotiations has become ‘positive’

JCPOA on path of revival

Abrar

Government poised to revive Commerce Ministry

Iran to support reopening Iran, S Arabia embassies: Amir-Abdollahian

US reacts to successful launch of Zoljanah Satellite Carrier

Greece released Iran’s seized ship carrying crude oil

Leaders of G-7 to discuss JCPOA

Ebtekar

Iran chief negotiator leaves Tehran for Doha for JCPOA talks

No direct talks to take place between Iran, US

Azarbaijan

Iran’s trade balance turned ‘positive’

E’temad

Countdown for start of JCPOA talks in Doha

Iran

JCPOA talks to resume in Qatari capital of Doha today

Tejarat

US must ensure Iran of gaining economic benefit from JCPOA talks: Khatibzadeh

Jomhouri -e Eslami

JCPOA talks to kick off in Doha today

Rooyesh-e Mellat

No direct talk to take place between Iran, US

Iran to back reopening embassies in Tehran, Riyadh: Amir-Abdollahian

Iran’s Pakistan military coop on upward trajectory: Gen. Bagheri

MA