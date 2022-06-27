Iran becomes vice-champion in Asian taekwondo tournament

The competition was held from June 24 to 27 in Chuncheon, South Korea.

Iranian taekwondo practitioners claimed three gold medals, five silvers and two bronzes, Tehran Times reported.

The Iranian women made history in this edition by winning three gold medals, as opposed to the men who failed to win a single gold.

Nahid Kiani defeated Uzbekistan’s Charos Kayumova in the -53kg weight class to register Iran’s first gold in the competition.

Zahra Pouresmaeil seized the second gold for the Iranian delegation, beating Kazakhstan’s Cansel Deniz in the -73kg class.

Akram Khodabandeh took the third gold in the +73kg, defeating Chinese practitioner Zhou Zeqi.

Mobina Nematzadeh seized a silver in the -49kg class. She lost to Guo Qing of China.

Nastaran Valizadeh also snatched a silver, losing to Korean Nam Min-seo in -62kg.

Zahra Sheidaei won Iran’s only bronze medal in the competition in the -57kg.

The Iranian men’s taekwondo practitioners won three silver medals and one bronze.

Mahdi Haji Mousaei fell short against his Korean rival Bae Jun-seo in the final match of -58kg.

Mirhashem Hosseini lost to Uzbekistan’s Jasurbek Jaysunov in the -74kg weight class.

Alireza Nadalian also was defeated against Chinese representative Song Zhaoxiang in the final match of the +87kg.

South Korea finished in first place, winning four gold medals, one solver and three bronzes.

China also came third with three gold medals, one silver and two bronzes.

KI/TT