Iran condemns Zionist regime FM’s baseless accusations

Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh ridiculed the baseless and unfounded allegations made by the Zionist regime's Foreign Minister in his visit to Ankara at a joint press conference with his Turkish counterpart and described it as part of a pre-planned scenario to tarnish the amicable ties between two Muslim countries of Iran and Turkey.

Khatibzadeh termed baseless remarks of regime's foreign minister against Iran as a part of conspiracy of Tel Aviv to deviate public opinion of Turkey and region from the Palestinian cause and terrorist acts of child-killing regime of Israel.

Unfortunately, about a week ago, a psychological operation had been launched to engage the media to fictitious scenarios using incorrect and directional information to pave the way for playing blame-game scenario of Israeli Foreign Minister, he stated.

Iran’s friendly neighbor Turkey knows very well how baseless allegations made by liar and terrorist Zionist regime of Israel are and it expects Turkey not to remain silent in the face of these divisive allegations, he said, adding that the fake regime of Israeli has repeatedly shown how unreliable it is.

Iran’s response to the assassination and act of sabotage of Zionist regime will always be definite, authoritative and without threatening security of ordinary citizens and also security of other countries, Khatibzadeh said, reiterating that nobody believes in victim playing of the terrorist regime of Israel except itself.

