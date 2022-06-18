It is necessary to keep talking to Putin: German chancellor

Scholz and French president Emmanuel Macron have held several telephone conversations with Putin, separately and together, since Russia’s military operation in Ukraine began on February 24, the Associated Press reported.

“It is absolutely necessary to speak to Putin, and I will continue to do so, as the French president will also,” Scholz told German news agency DPA, a day after he, Macron and the leaders of Italy and Romania held talks with Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky in Kyiv.

“There are some countries needed, and some leaders needed, that speak to him and it is necessary that they are clear.”

“We will have to find a common approach, but I’m quite optimistic that we will be able to manage this,” Scholz said.

