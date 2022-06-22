Several unidentified rockets hit area near Mosul (+VIDEO)

According to Sabereen News, several explosions were heard near the city of Mosul. The Iraqi media added that several unidentified rockets hit the city of Sheikhan in Mosul.

However, Rudaw TV quoted the mayor of Sheikhan as saying that a rocket landed near a residential area with no casualties.

Al-Arabiya quoted an Iraqi security source as saying that a rocket hit near a Peshmerga base in Nineveh province.

The Iraqi Kurdistan regional counter-terrorism directorate announced that two rockets had been fired at Peshmerga positions in the Nawaran area northeast of Mosul, causing no casualties.

Earlier, Iraqi media reported a drone strike on a Turkish military base in Mosul and more than four suicide drones hitting the base.

