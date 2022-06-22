Turkish military base in N Iraq comes under rocket attack

A Turkish military base in the "Bamerne" area in the "Al-Amadiya" county in Duhok Governorate was targeted by a rocket, local media in Iraqi Kurdistan reported.

No more details have yet been released about the attack, casualties and possible material damage caused by the attack.

The attack came hours after Kurdish sources in Iraqi Kurdistan region reported earlier on Wednesday that Dana Gas facility in Khor Mor gas field in Kurdistan Region’s Chamchamal county had been targeted with rockets.

Dana Gas is an Emirati company operating in the Iraqi Kurdistan region.

Some Iraqi media outlets reported that several people were injured as a result of a rocket attack launched on Dana Gas Company.

MA/FNA14010401001006