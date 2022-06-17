2 killed, 1 wounded in shooting at Alabama church

The Vestavia Hills Police Department said that a suspect, who has not been named, is in custody, the CBS News reported.

The police said it received a call of an active shooter at Saint Stephen's Episcopal Church at approximately 6:22 pm local time.

On Thursday night, Vestavia Hills police Capt. Shane Ware reported that a total of three people were shot. Two of them have died and a third is being treated at a hospital.

According to Ware, the suspect entered the church during a group meeting and opened fire. The church had posted on its website that it was holding a potluck between 5 pm and 7 pm.

Ware did not provide a possible motive or any further details on the circumstances of the shooting, though he said police believe there's no further threat to the community. There was no word on how the suspect was apprehended.

KI/PR