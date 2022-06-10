  1. World
3 killed, 2 wounded in new US shooting in Maryland

TEHRAN, Jun. 10 (MNA) – Three people were killed and two injured, including a state trooper, in a shooting at a machine plant in Smithsburg, Maryland, US local media have reported.

Three people were killed and two injured, including a state trooper, in a shooting at a machine plant in Smithsburg, Maryland, the Washington County Sheriff's Office said, accoridng to the CBS News.

The suspect, an employee, was also wounded and is in custody. 

Authorities responded to a reported shooting at Columbia Machine Inc. at around 2:30 p.m., the sheriff's office said in a statement on Facebook. Upon arrival, they found three people dead and one in critical condition.

During a press conference late Thursday, Sheriff Douglas Mullendore identified those killed as Charles Edward Minnick Jr., 31; Joshua Robert Wallace, 30; and Mark Alan Frey, 50. 

