3 killed, 2 wounded in new US shooting in Maryland

Three people were killed and two injured, including a state trooper, in a shooting at a machine plant in Smithsburg, Maryland, the Washington County Sheriff's Office said, accoridng to the CBS News.

The suspect, an employee, was also wounded and is in custody.

Authorities responded to a reported shooting at Columbia Machine Inc. at around 2:30 p.m., the sheriff's office said in a statement on Facebook. Upon arrival, they found three people dead and one in critical condition.

During a press conference late Thursday, Sheriff Douglas Mullendore identified those killed as Charles Edward Minnick Jr., 31; Joshua Robert Wallace, 30; and Mark Alan Frey, 50.

KI/PR