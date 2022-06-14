  1. World
Jun 14, 2022

3 killed, 5 injured in Los Angeles shooting

TEHRAN, Jun. 14 (MNA) – Three people lost their lives and four were wounded in a shooting during a party in Los Angeles early Sunday.

The health condition of a victim is critical until Monday morning, AP reported. 

Inspectors have not yet determined a motive in the shooting.

Investigations are being conducted to find out the details of the incident.

