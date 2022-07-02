  1. World
  2. North America
Jul 2, 2022, 9:32 PM

3 police officers killed in shootout in US Kentucky

3 police officers killed in shootout in US Kentucky

TEHRAN, Jul. 02 (MNA) – Three Kentucky police officers and a police canine were killed and at least four other officers were injured following a shootout in a residential area in the city of Prestonsburg Thursday night, local US media said Saturday.

Prestonsburg Police Capt. Ralph Frasure and Deputy William Petry were identified among the deceased, as well as K9 Drago and Canine Handler Jacob Chaffins, Kentucky State Police said, according to Fox News.

Lance Storz, 49, was taken into custody following a shootout at his home, as two officers arrived to serve him an arrest warrant shortly before 7 p.m. Storz, armed with a rifle, opened fire and struck both officers, the Prestonsburg Police Department said.

Prestonsburg Police Capt. Ralph Frasure and Deputy William Petry were identified among the deceased, as well as K9 Drago and Canine Handler Jacob Chaffins, Kentucky State Police said.

Lance Storz (the photo), 49, was taken into custody following a shootout at his home, as two officers arrived to serve him an arrest warrant shortly before 7 p.m. Storz, armed with a rifle, opened fire and struck both officers, the Prestonsburg Police Department said.

MNA

News Code 188663
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/188663/

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 5 + 1 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News