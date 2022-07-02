3 police officers killed in shootout in US Kentucky

Prestonsburg Police Capt. Ralph Frasure and Deputy William Petry were identified among the deceased, as well as K9 Drago and Canine Handler Jacob Chaffins, Kentucky State Police said, according to Fox News.

Lance Storz, 49, was taken into custody following a shootout at his home, as two officers arrived to serve him an arrest warrant shortly before 7 p.m. Storz, armed with a rifle, opened fire and struck both officers, the Prestonsburg Police Department said.

