One dead, 8 injured in shooting in New York's Harlem

"Early this morning police responded to the report about numerous people being shot … There are a total of nine people being shot," NYPD Chief Brian McGee said, according to Russian Sputnik news agency.

One male was later pronounced dead.

According to media reports, the victims were at a gathering or a barbecue. The investigation is currently underway.

Pressure has been mounting on the US government to tackle a rise in gun-related violence after a supermarket shooting in Buffalo, New York, killed 10 people and a massacre at a school in Uvalde, Texas, left another 22 dead.

MNA/PR