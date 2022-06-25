  1. World
  2. Europe
Jun 25, 2022, 10:39 AM

Two killed, 14 wounded in Oslo shooting: report

Two killed, 14 wounded in Oslo shooting: report

TEHRAN, Jun. 25 (MNA) – Two people were killed and 14 others seriously wounded in shootings near bars in central Oslo, Norwegian police said Saturday.

Police said a suspect had been arrested following the shootings, which occurred around 1:00 am (2300 GMT Friday) in three locations, including a gay bar, close together in the center of the Norwegian capital.

Police reported two dead and 14 wounded, and said two weapons had been seized, France 24 reported.

"Now everything indicates that there was only one person who committed this act," police official Tore Barstad told a press briefing.

Police numbers had however been reinforced in the capital to deal with other incidents, he added, without wishing to specify whether it was a terrorist act.

MA/PR

News Code 188358
Morteza Ahmadi Al Hashem
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/188358/

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 5 + 1 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News