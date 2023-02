42-year-old Alfred Johnson of West 148th Street was shot just before 10:30 p.m. Saturday near a restaurant at 125th Street and 5th Avenue, the foreign media reported.

Johnson was struck in the torso and neck. He was taken to Harlem Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police are looking for two men who fled the scene in a Toyota.

About 30 minutes later and a few blocks away, gunfire left a woman shot in the chest.

AMK/PR